Missouri health leader: Rhetoric against COVID-19 vaccines is ‘a bunch of baloney’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s acting health director is speaking up on disparaging remarks about the COVID-19 vaccine, calling rhetoric against the vaccines “a bunch of baloney.”

Robert Knodell was named the acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services after the resignation of Dr. Randall Williams in April. On Thursday, he expressed his concerns via Twitter.

“I’m not one to vent on Twitter, but enough is enough,” said Knodell. “All this rhetoric against COVID vaccines is a bunch of baloney.”

or strangers who may have vulnerabilities putting them at grave risk you may not even know about. We all care about and look after one another. Let's stop this virus in its tracks, once and for good. https://t.co/PJLIK3Qlds — Robert Knodell (@RobertKnodell) July 23, 2021

Knodell’s comments come as Missouri has sent new resources to the Springfield amid a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Ambulance strike teams have arrived to the area, while the state is also pushing for a monoclonal antibody infusion facility.

Health leaders say vaccines are the best defense against COVID-19. Roughly 40% of eligible residents in the state and Greene County are fully vaccinated, according to public health data.

“If you don’t want to protect yourself, do it to protect your family, neighbors or strangers who may have vulnerabilities putting them at grave risk you may not even know about,” Knodell said. “We all care about and look after one another. Let’s stop this virus in its tracks, once and for good.”

