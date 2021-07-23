More than 100,000 sign up for Missouri’s vaccine incentive program in first day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri launched a statewide COVID-19 vaccination incentive program, MO VIP, on Wednesday, to encourage vaccination among all eligible Missourians.

More than 100,000 people have signed up for a drawing through the state’s vaccine program after its first day, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The MO VIP incentivizes vaccination for those who have not yet been vaccinated as well as provides an opportunity for rewards for the 2.8 million Missourians who have already made the decision to be protected through vaccination.

Missourians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are now able to enter to win one of the 900 prizes. Those vaccinated can win cash or education savings account prizes in the amount of $10,000.

“This new program will compliment our existing efforts to educate Missourians about the importance of getting the vaccine,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “Our current COVID-19 situation is serious. This Delta variant transmits faster than what we have previously seen and is more likely to impact children and the unvaccinated, so now is the perfect opportunity to get vaccinated and earn your shot at $10,000.”

