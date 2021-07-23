Advertisement

Nixa veterinarian notices an uptick of kennel cough cases in dogs

Kennel cough, an upper respiratory infection in dogs is going around here in the Ozarks.
Kennel cough, an upper respiratory infection in dogs is going around here in the Ozarks.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -

Dr. Ryan Bader at Seven Hills Veterinary Clinic said with more people traveling or back to work, there's more animals at boarding facilities or daycare.

He’s noticed more pets are contracting kennel cough, which is an upper respiratory infection. He said even though most dogs are vaccinated for kennel cough, animals can catch another strain. The virus is highly contagious and he said if you notice your dog coughing, not eating or lethargic to call your vet and make a plan.

“The bigger problem right now in my mind is just the daycares,” said Bader. “They want to have them not lay around the house, which is certainly understandable. It does increase the likelihood of exposure. Again, no different than a kid with some sort of snotty nose, they spread it pretty rapidly.”

He said medication normally will make the infection go away. If you do have plans on boarding or sending your pet to daycare, he said to ask the facility if there’s any cases going around.

