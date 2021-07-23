Advertisement

Smoke from western wildfires could cause health issues in the Ozarks

We may be dealing with smoke at times through the fall.
By Robert Hahn
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some of the smoke from western wildfires has made its way to the Ozarks. And that is causing potential health issues for some.

Western fires continue to rage.

“And there’s some really big ones,” said KY3 First Alert Meteorologist Brandon Beck, “Especially up here in Oregon and parts of Washington, Montana.”

That smoke is a health issue for some. Air quality is moderate in much of the area, but unhealthy for sensitive groups from Maries down to Shannon counties.

“Whenever you have particulate matter in the air, it affects those with underlying lung conditions,” said Dr. Sadaf Sohrab, a pulmonologist with Mercy Hospital. “But specifically those who have asthma, COPD or emphysema.”

Dr. Sohrab recommends to stay indoors in smoky conditions and keep taking any medications. A mask can help while outdoors.

“It definitely protects you from the particulate matter that you would otherwise inhale,” said Dr. Sohrab.

This smoky air may decrease from time to time, but we may have to deal with it for a while.

“Later today, tomorrow, it’ll clear out some,” said Beck. “But as long as those fires are burning, and there’s likely to be more, then we’re gonna be dealing with smoke well into the fall.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri state leaders have sent ambulance striker teams to Springfield and Greene County to...
Ambulance strike teams arrive to Springfield amid COVID-19 surge
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 2,000+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,000 cases
Attorney General wants roofer to give refunds.
Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against Springfield roofing company following On Your Side Investigation
Fire damages home in south Springfield.
Woman and child die, 2 others in critical condition after Springfield house fire Friday morning
Officers arrested Thomas Earl Haynes, 45, of St. Cloud, Fla.
Police arrest man wanted for deadly shooting in downtown Springfield in February

Latest News

West Plains Police Department offering Community Police Academy
West Plains hosting Community Police Academy
Scam calls
On Your Side: New FCC rule aims to curb scam calls
Veterans in the state of Arkansas will not have to pay fees for obtaining a concealed carry...
Conceal and carry fees dropped for veterans in Arkansas
Highs in the 90s each day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sizzling Summer Sunshine
Arkansas Veterans Concealed Carry Fees
Arkansas Veterans Concealed Carry Fees