Springfield legislators announce bipartisan vaccine clinic at MSU

A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo.,...
A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Lawmakers on both side of the aisle will host a vaccine clinic at Missouri State University on Saturday, July 31.

The event will be at MSU parking lot 39. The event goes from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. It is a drive up event and no appointment is necessary.

This effort comes at a time when the delta variant in Springfield has made national headlines.

Legislators have released a joint statement regarding the event:

“Together we recognize the pandemic has taken a turn for the worse this summer as hospitals in our area have reached a tipping point. As concerned representatives of our community, we want to provide our constituents with an additional opportunity to receive the vaccine. Being vaccinated helps to protect the individual and slow the spread of a virus that is impacting the lives of hundreds of people, including young children, in our area everyday. We all love Springfield and feel honored to represent our resilient community. This is our way to provide a resource to help keep our neighbors healthy and safe.”

