Woman and child die, 2 others in critical condition after Springfield house fire Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One woman and one child have died, while two other children are in critical condition, after a house fire Friday morning in south Springfield.

The Springfield Fire Department reports a 40-year-old woman and 6-year-old girl died from injuries in the fire. Two other children, a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, are in critical condition.

Firefighters responded to the home around 6:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Lone Pine Avenue. Crews arrived to find the home with heavy smoke and fire conditions, according to the Springfield Fire Department

Investigators say five people in all were inside the home when the fire started. Firefighters say the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. The fire damaged the back of the home Friday morning.

Neighbor Emma Miller says she drove by just a few minutes before fire trucks arrived, taking her daughter to work, and never smelled smoke or saw the fire until after crews arrived.

“At first, when just one fire truck showed up, I thought just medical emergency,” said Miller. “But then when the others showed up, I thought, there’s a fire. But I didn’t want to go up there and get in their way. So I just sat here and watched, and I seen them doing CPR on somebody, and there was four ambulances that took off for the hospital.”

The fire is being investigated by the Bureau of Fire Prevention.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.