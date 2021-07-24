Advertisement

China’s Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8.

Galashina finished at 251.1. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages home in south Springfield.
Woman and child die, 2 others in critical condition after Springfield house fire Friday morning
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 2,000+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,000 cases
Missouri state leaders have sent ambulance striker teams to Springfield and Greene County to...
Ambulance strike teams arrive to Springfield amid COVID-19 surge
Attorney General wants roofer to give refunds.
Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against Springfield roofing company following On Your Side Investigation
Officers arrested Thomas Earl Haynes, 45, of St. Cloud, Fla.
Police arrest man wanted for deadly shooting in downtown Springfield in February

Latest News

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership's Facebook post racist, worker fired
Sheriff Chris Heitman speaks out about his experience with COVID-19
Maries County Sheriff speaks out about having COVID-19, despite getting a vaccine
Maries County Sheriff explains COVID-19 diagnosis
Ambulance strike teams arrive in southwest Missouri to combat COVID-19 surge, Greene County...
Ambulance strike teams arrive in southwest Missouri; Greene Co. health leaders weigh in on state’s COVID-19 response