Finley Farms and the Ozark Mill looking to hire dozens at Saturday job fair

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Finley Farms and the Ozark Mill are looking to fill some critical positions through its full-day hiring event at The Workshop in Ozark.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday July 24.

Executive Chef at Finley Farms, Kevin Kroman said they’re looking to bring on about 80 new hires through the job fair with an emphasis on the food and beverage team. There are full- and part-time opportunities available.

“We’re hiring everything from sous chefs to cooks, to dishwashers, front-of-house servers, assistant managers,” said Korman. “In addition to that, we’re also hiring groundskeepers, facility managers, retail department. We’ve got a little bit everything.”

While there are many positions open, Korman says they really are looking for people that are eager about bringing something new to Ozark/Branson/ Springfield area.

“I’m a chef, but at heart, I like to be considered a storyteller. So I’m hoping that when people come to dine with us, that our team, the people that we’re trying to hire, we’re going to be just as excited about the stories and the history of the property. So when we’re engaging with the guests, we get them excited about it, and then they go tell everybody and then they come back and we get to do it all over again.”

Finley Farms and the Ozark Mill job fair is a full-day hiring event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be on-the-spot job offers, along with live music, refreshments, and tours of The Farm and The Ozark Mill.

You’re asked to come with your resume in hand and dressed in business/or business casual if you can. CLICK HERE for a list of available jobs.

