FIRST ALERT WEATHER: It’s going to get even hotter

Good morning, and happy Tuesday! We’ve seen a couple of thunderstorms overnight in northern Arkansas, but most of the area has been dry and clear. Temperatures are starting warmer this morning, with many locations in the middle 70s. It’s muggy too, and we’re in for a hotter day today. Temperatures will rise into the lower 90s this afternoon with scattered clouds and muggy conditions.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s. (KY3)

There could be a storm or two in Arkansas, but I think most of the region will be rain-free. There is a heat advisory for far western and parts of central Missouri today, including Joplin, Bolivar, Warsaw, and Stockton.

The heat index will be near 100° or slightly higher for parts of western and central Missouri. (KY3)

The heat index may push into the 100s there during the afternoon. Upper high pressure has been the topic of our conversation for about a week now, and it will be expanding across the central plains and Ozarks Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will climb a little bit each of those two days, with Thursday likely being the hottest day. Interestingly, Mountain Home, AR hit 95° on Monday. Based on that it may get very close to 100° there by Thursday or even Friday. The heat index will be in the 100s area-wide for Wednesday, Thursday, and likely Friday.

Dangerous heat index levels are possible Wednesday. (KY3)

However, the upper ridge will begin to weaken some on Friday and into the weekend. A developing trough in the jet stream over the Great Lakes will help push the ridge back west, allowing a cold front to slide into the area late Saturday into Sunday.

Some rain will be possible this weekend as a cold front enters the region. (KY3)

This will bring some rain back into the area, and cooler temperatures will follow. Right now it looks as though highs the first week of August (next week) will be in the middle 80s.