Missouri AG to file lawsuit, Wildwood, Mo. mayor also expected to challenge new mask mandate in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - St. Louis city and county officials say they will require masks in some public places starting Monday. But some state and city officials are expected to challenge the new mandate.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he plans to file a lawsuit, while a mayor in St. Louis suburb Wildwood says he will not enforce the county’s new mandate.

The decision comes as Missouri’s urban areas are seeing a big uptick in cases in hospitalizations that began in rural areas of the state, especially in southwestern Missouri. Masks will be mandatory in indoor public places and on public transportation for everyone age 5 or older, even for those who are vaccinated.

Schmitt said in a tweet that he intends to file a lawsuit to “stop this insanity.”

The citizens of St. Louis and St. Louis County are not subjects — they are free people. As their Attorney General I’ll be filing suit Monday to stop this insanity. #covid https://t.co/30RwiyS9Mr — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 24, 2021

Jim Bowlin, the mayor of Wildwood, Missouri, said city officials would not enforce the mask mandate going into effect Monday for St. Louis County. In a Facebook post, he said he would utilize a new city resolution to suspend city ordinances that would enforce the mandate.

Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the city of St. Louis, said more than 500 St. Louisans have already died from COVID-19, “and if our region doesn’t work together to protect one another, we could see spikes that overwhelm our hospital and public health systems.”

It’s unknown whether a mask mandate will be reissued for other parts of the state, though The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued COVID-19 hotspot advisories for 22 counties since the start of July, including five new counties Friday.

