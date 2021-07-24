Advertisement

Missouri AG to file lawsuit, Wildwood, Mo. mayor also expected to challenge new mask mandate in St. Louis

As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next....
As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - St. Louis city and county officials say they will require masks in some public places starting Monday. But some state and city officials are expected to challenge the new mandate.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he plans to file a lawsuit, while a mayor in St. Louis suburb Wildwood says he will not enforce the county’s new mandate.

The decision comes as Missouri’s urban areas are seeing a big uptick in cases in hospitalizations that began in rural areas of the state, especially in southwestern Missouri. Masks will be mandatory in indoor public places and on public transportation for everyone age 5 or older, even for those who are vaccinated.

Schmitt said in a tweet that he intends to file a lawsuit to “stop this insanity.”

Jim Bowlin, the mayor of Wildwood, Missouri, said city officials would not enforce the mask mandate going into effect Monday for St. Louis County. In a Facebook post, he said he would utilize a new city resolution to suspend city ordinances that would enforce the mandate.

Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the city of St. Louis, said more than 500 St. Louisans have already died from COVID-19, “and if our region doesn’t work together to protect one another, we could see spikes that overwhelm our hospital and public health systems.”

It’s unknown whether a mask mandate will be reissued for other parts of the state, though The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued COVID-19 hotspot advisories for 22 counties since the start of July, including five new counties Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages home in south Springfield.
Woman and child die, 2 others in critical condition after Springfield house fire Friday morning
A group gathered Friday at Park Central Square for a protest in opposition of mandatory...
Protest held against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield, weeks after Mercy’s requirement announced
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 2,200+ cases; Arkansas adds 2,000+ cases
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
Sheriff Chris Heitman speaks out about his experience with COVID-19
Maries County Sheriff speaks out about having COVID-19, despite getting a vaccine

Latest News

A few storms on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm again Sunday with a few storms possible
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 2,200+ cases; Arkansas adds 2,000+ cases
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks about COVID-19 vaccinations at the state Capitol in Little...
Arkansas second in new COVID-19 cases per capita over past two weeks
The Workshop on Finley Farm
Finley Farms and the Ozark Mill looking to hire dozens at Saturday job fair