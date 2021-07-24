Advertisement

Missouri Attorney General to file suit over St Louis, St. Louis County mask mandates

Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt discussed a multi-million dollar opioid settlement.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced on Twitter that he will be filing suit on Monday after the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County reinstated their mask mandate.

“The citizens of St. Louis and St. Louis County are not subjects,” Eric Schmitt said. ”They are free people. As their Attorney General I’ll be filing suit Monday to stop this insanity.”

Masking will be required in all indoor spaces again starting on Monday, July 26.

The mandate includes those who have already been vaccinated.

