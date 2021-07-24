Missouri DHSS issues COVID-19 hotspot advisories for five new counties, 22 total in July

MISSOURI (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued COVID-19 hotspot advisories for five new counties, several within the state’s southwest and south-central region.

The new counties added to the state’s hotspot advisories Friday include Carter, Dent, Howell, Oregon and Shannon counties.

Over the last two weeks, these five county health department have reported the following increases in COVID-19 cases:

Carter: 34 cases

Dent: 70 cases

Howell: 356 cases

Oregon: 61 cases

Shannon: 49 cases

SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI: Howell, Oregon, Carter, Shannon and Dent counties have been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days. Disease is expected to continue moving east from Southwest Missouri. pic.twitter.com/c3v7p4QjGd — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) July 23, 2021

Since the start of July, Missouri DHSS has issued hotspot advisories for 22 counties facing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Among those include:

The COVID-19 Delta variant, which spreads more easily and poses higher risk of hospitalization than prior variants, is believed to be a factor behind surging case counts. Missouri health officials say vaccinations are the best form of defense to combat rising cases and hospitalizations.

According to Missouri DHSS, due to the spread of the Delta variant, COVID-19 cases are expected to continue moving east from Southwest Missouri.

In response to recent trends, St. Louis re-issued a mask mandate for its city and county, which takes effect Monday. Kansas City-area leaders are also considering a new mask policy, though have not yet issued an order.

Health experts continue to urge vaccinations and say at least 70% of people need immunity to minimize spread within a community. For the new hot spot areas, Missouri DHSS reported the following vaccination rates:

Carter (21.1%)

Dent (20.3%)

Howell (19.6%)

Oregon (18.6%)

Shannon (19.1%)

