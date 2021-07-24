Advertisement

MSHP reports second drowning in two days at Lake of the Ozarks

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a second drowning in two days at the Lake of the Ozarks.

MSHP says Gary Medley, 69, of St. Peters, Missouri, drowned Friday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. Next of kin has been notified.

Investigators say Medley was trying to return to the dock, went underwater, then came back up. Troopers say, as he attempted to grab a dock ladder, he then went underwater again and was pulled out by bystanders.

MSHP also reported a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday night. Investigators says Christopher McClain, 64, of Lincolnshire, Illinois, drowned Thursday night. Investigators say he did a back flip off a high dive and didn’t resurface.

MSHP Troop F, which covers a portion of south-central Missouri, has investigated five drownings in July.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages home in south Springfield.
Woman and child die, 2 others in critical condition after Springfield house fire Friday morning
A group gathered Friday at Park Central Square for a protest in opposition of mandatory...
Protest held against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield, weeks after Mercy’s requirement announced
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 2,000+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,000 cases
Missouri state leaders have sent ambulance striker teams to Springfield and Greene County to...
Ambulance strike teams arrive to Springfield amid COVID-19 surge
Sheriff Chris Heitman speaks out about his experience with COVID-19
Maries County Sheriff speaks out about having COVID-19, despite getting a vaccine

Latest News

The Workshop on Finley Farm
Finley Farms and the Ozark Mill looking to hire dozens at Saturday job fair
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued COVID-19 hotspot advisories...
Missouri DHSS issues COVID-19 hotspot advisories for five new counties, 22 total in July
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
An operation Wednesday led agents to some illegal marijuana grow sites throughout Ozark County....
Operation leads agents to illegal marijuana grow sites in Ozark County, no arrests reported