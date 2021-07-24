MSHP reports second drowning in two days at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a second drowning in two days at the Lake of the Ozarks.

MSHP says Gary Medley, 69, of St. Peters, Missouri, drowned Friday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. Next of kin has been notified.

Investigators say Medley was trying to return to the dock, went underwater, then came back up. Troopers say, as he attempted to grab a dock ladder, he then went underwater again and was pulled out by bystanders.

MSHP also reported a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday night. Investigators says Christopher McClain, 64, of Lincolnshire, Illinois, drowned Thursday night. Investigators say he did a back flip off a high dive and didn’t resurface.

MSHP Troop F, which covers a portion of south-central Missouri, has investigated five drownings in July.

