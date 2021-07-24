Operation leads agents to illegal marijuana grow sites in Ozark County, no arrests reported

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An operation Wednesday led agents to some illegal marijuana grow sites throughout Ozark County. Authorities did not report any arrests in the operation.

Deputies from Ozark County and Douglas County teamed up for the operation through the COMET (Combined Ozarks Multi-Jurisdictional Enforcement Team) Drug Taskforce. They conducted marijuana interdiction patrols throughout the county, according to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office.

Agents used a helicopter to track down several marijuana grow sites. According to the sheriff’s office, some sites were owned by licensed individuals in compliance with current Missouri Law. Other locations were not legal and not in compliance, leading authorities to seize marijuana, per the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office did not announce which sites were illegal, but noted in a Facebook post that investigations are ongoing.

Authorities say the helicopter was used on loan from the State of Missouri. The sheriff’s office says no federal troops were involved and no guns were seized.

A Facebook post from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office on the operation has gained attention in recent days.

By state law, it is legal for people to grow their own medical marijuana plants in Missouri as long as they have a Missouri marijuana card and a home cultivation ID.

