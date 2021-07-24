Advertisement

Owners of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch, facing charges in abuse case, released from prison

Boyd and Stephanie Householder/Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Boyd and Stephanie Householder/Vernon County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri couple facing multiple charges of abuse against girls at a Christian reform school have been released from jail after reporting health issues.

A southwest Missouri judge on Friday released Boyd and Stephanie Householder from jail, and placed them on home confinement while awaiting their trial. Their attorney said in a court filing that Boyd Householder has contracted COVID-19, and his wife has a serious blood clot condition.

Prosecutors argued the couple has not provided any medical records to confirm their illnesses.

The Householders are owners of the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County. They face 100 charges of sexual and physical abuse related to their operation of the boarding school near Humansville.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Owners of Circle of Hope girls ranch face judge in abuse case

