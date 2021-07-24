Advertisement

Turners Station hosts 15th annual frog jumping contest

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURNERS, Mo. (KY3) - A unique competition returns to the Ozarks as Turners Station in western Greene County hosted its 15th annual frog jumping contest.

The competition is open to people of all ages with all sizes and kinds of frogs. Frogs were classified into different categories based on size and species, and each frog in the contest was able to compete once.

The goal of the competition was for contestants to get their frog to hop out of an arena as fast as possible.

Organizers say the event is family-friendly and drew dozens of people to Turners Station.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages home in south Springfield.
Woman and child die, 2 others in critical condition after Springfield house fire Friday morning
A group gathered Friday at Park Central Square for a protest in opposition of mandatory...
Protest held against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield, weeks after Mercy’s requirement announced
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 2,200+ cases; Arkansas adds 2,000+ cases
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
Sheriff Chris Heitman speaks out about his experience with COVID-19
Maries County Sheriff speaks out about having COVID-19, despite getting a vaccine

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes during NFL football training camp...
Chiefs open training camp, place Watts on PUP list
Turners Station hosts 15th annual frog jumping contest
Boyd and Stephanie Householder/Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Owners of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch, facing charges in abuse case, released from jail
Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt discussed a multi-million dollar opioid settlement.
Missouri Attorney General to file suit over St Louis, St. Louis County mask mandates