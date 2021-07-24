Turners Station hosts 15th annual frog jumping contest

TURNERS, Mo. (KY3) - A unique competition returns to the Ozarks as Turners Station in western Greene County hosted its 15th annual frog jumping contest.

The competition is open to people of all ages with all sizes and kinds of frogs. Frogs were classified into different categories based on size and species, and each frog in the contest was able to compete once.

The goal of the competition was for contestants to get their frog to hop out of an arena as fast as possible.

Organizers say the event is family-friendly and drew dozens of people to Turners Station.

