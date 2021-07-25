Advertisement

Arkansas governor discusses state’s COVID-19 response, vaccination efforts on ‘Full Court Press’ as cases spike

By KY3 Staff and Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3/AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined Greta Van Susteren on this week’s episode of Full Court Press to discuss the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.

During the interview, Hutchinson emphasized the importance of bipartisan messages from all leaders to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Watch the full segment above.

The message comes as COVID-19 continues to rage through Arkansas as new day-over-day cases topped 2,000 for the first time since February.

State health officials reported 2,015 new cases Saturday as the highly contagious delta variant swept across the state, prompting the state to resume weekend daily updates.

Four more COVID-19 cases required hospitalization, and seven more deaths were reported.

The state averaged 626 new cases a day per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, an increase of 140.7% and a rate that topped the nation’s states, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.

Although the Arkansas vaccination rate has been among the nation’s lowest, State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that 32,466 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered last week, the most since late April.

“I do feel that people are now sensing an increased sense of urgency compared to where we were a month ago,” Dillaha said. “So many people who delayed vaccination have taken the step to get vaccinated, which gives me a lot of hope for shortening the duration of this surge.”

As of Saturday, the COVID-19 pandemic had caused 374,328 cases in Arkansas, killing 6,048 people. Of those total cases, 15,032 were active Saturday, according to state health officials. Meanwhile, 36% of the state population had completed their vaccinations, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued COVID-19 hotspot advisories...
Missouri DHSS issues COVID-19 hotspot advisories for five new counties, 22 total in July
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
A group gathered Friday at Park Central Square for a protest in opposition of mandatory...
Protest held against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield, weeks after Mercy’s requirement announced
Three inmates escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center after reportedly attacking a...
3 inmates escape from McDonald County Jail after reported attack on detention officer

Latest News

Missouri releases guidance for schools to safely reopen, no statewide health mandates at this time
Champion Athletes of the Ozarks is leading food and beverage services for athletes and other...
Organizations across the Ozarks volunteer during Price Cutter Charity Championship
KY3's Frances Watson discusses Springfield's COVID-19 situation on Full Court Press.
KY3′s Frances Watson joins ‘Full Court Press’ to discuss Springfield’s COVID-19 situation
Hot temps for Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated storms yet remaining hot