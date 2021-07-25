Advertisement

Cardinals back at .500 mark after 100 games, defeat Reds 10-6

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson homered during a seven-run burst in the fourth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-6 on Sunday.

Nolan Arenado hit his 20th home run and tripled, and Tyler O’Neill also connected for the Cardinals.

Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray (2-6) was tagged for a career-high eight runs, allowing eight hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings.

Joey Votto homered for the second straight day as the Reds finished 3-6 on their nine-game homestand while playing all but three innings without starting All-Star right fielder Nick Castellanos, who was hit by a pitch in the third inning of the first game on July 16.

The Cardinals trailed 3-2 in the fourth before the first five batters reached base, including Bader’s three-run shot halfway up the lower deck in left-center field. Bader raised his right fist in triumph as he rounded second base.

Andrew Knizner followed with a double and Carlson hit a drive deep into the visitors’ bullpen.

Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo was in position for his first career win before Cincinnati loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, prompting bench coach Oliver Marmol to bring in Ryan Helsley (5-4), who got the final two outs.

Marmol was managing because Mike Shildt had been ejected in the third by umpire crew chief Ron Kulpa for arguing too long after the crew refused a request for a video review.

Oviedo finished 4 1-3 innings, allowing five hits, three runs and six walks with six strikeouts.

Cincinnati got a two-run double from Max Schrock to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 9-6, but no closer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina’s availability was minute-to-minute as he received in-game treatment for the stiff neck that developed on Friday. He didn’t play.

Reds: RHP Lucas Sims (right elbow) is scheduled make his first rehab appearance on Tuesday with Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (7-6) on Tuesday will make his first career appearance at Progressive Field in Cleveland, boosting to 33 the number of ballparks in which he’s pitched regular-season games. Houston’s Joe Smith leads active players with 37 ballparks.

Reds: Visit the Cubs on Monday. LHP Wade Miley (8-4) is 2-1 with a 4.68 ERA in four career starts at Wrigley Field.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

