Earthquake shakes Bull Shoals Lake area for second time in a nearly week
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DIAMOND CITY, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook the Bull Shoals Lake area for the second time in a nearly week.
The U.S. Geological Survey measured the earthquake Saturday as a magnitude 2.4. The epicenter hit just east of Diamond City. The earthquake that struck the Saturday before measured as a 2.2 magnitude.
The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a few small earthquakes in the past few years around the Bull Shoals Lake area.
