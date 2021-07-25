Earthquake shakes Bull Shoals Lake area for second time in a nearly week

DIAMOND CITY, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook the Bull Shoals Lake area for the second time in a nearly week.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the earthquake Saturday as a magnitude 2.4. The epicenter hit just east of Diamond City. The earthquake that struck the Saturday before measured as a 2.2 magnitude.

The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a few small earthquakes in the past few years around the Bull Shoals Lake area.

