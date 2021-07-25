Advertisement

Earthquake shakes Bull Shoals Lake area for second time in a nearly week

Generic earthquake graphic.
Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIAMOND CITY, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook the Bull Shoals Lake area for the second time in a nearly week.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the earthquake Saturday as a magnitude 2.4. The epicenter hit just east of Diamond City. The earthquake that struck the Saturday before measured as a 2.2 magnitude.

The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a few small earthquakes in the past few years around the Bull Shoals Lake area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued COVID-19 hotspot advisories...
Missouri DHSS issues COVID-19 hotspot advisories for five new counties, 22 total in July
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
Three inmates escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center after reportedly attacking a...
3 inmates escape from McDonald County Jail after reported attack on detention officer
A group gathered Friday at Park Central Square for a protest in opposition of mandatory...
Protest held against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield, weeks after Mercy’s requirement announced

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 1,200+ cases; Arkansas adds 1,000+ cases
Drury University is encouraging incoming students to get vaccinated before returning to campus.
Delta variant continues to take over southwest Missouri; health leaders report more vaccinations
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run...
Cardinals back at .500 mark after 100 games, defeat Reds 10-6
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
SEC takeover: Expansion would just mean more power, wealth