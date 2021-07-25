FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood warning issued for several counties around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a flash flood warning for several counties in the Ozarks region due to Sunday’s round of scattered showers.

Dallas, Hickory, Polk and St. Clair County are all under a flash flood warning. The warnings are set to expire between 4-6 p.m. for each of these counties.

Forecast reports show storms producing some heavy rain across the warned areas. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain are possible throughout the day, and flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution if they notice flash flooding on roads and avoid driving over flooded areas.

