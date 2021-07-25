Advertisement

Former St. Louis high school basketball star fatally shot

(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say a former star high school basketball player who played briefly for Notre Dame and Missouri was shot to death in north St. Louis County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cameron Biedscheid was shot Friday night on the block where he lived. Police did not indicate if they have any suspects in the shooting.

Biedscheid was a 2012 graduate of Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School. He averaged 26.4 points in three seasons at the school.

Biedscheid spent his freshman college season at Notre Dame, redshirted for his sophomore season and then transferred to Missouri in 2013. Tigers coach Kim Anderson dismissed Biedscheid from the team before the 2014-15 season.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued COVID-19 hotspot advisories...
Missouri DHSS issues COVID-19 hotspot advisories for five new counties, 22 total in July
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
A group gathered Friday at Park Central Square for a protest in opposition of mandatory...
Protest held against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield, weeks after Mercy’s requirement announced
Three inmates escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center after reportedly attacking a...
3 inmates escape from McDonald County Jail after reported attack on detention officer

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood warning issued for several counties around the Ozarks
A traffic stop Saturday in Miller County led Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers to a drug...
MSHP recovers illegal drugs, weapons from traffic stop in Miller County
Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas governor discusses state’s COVID-19 response, vaccination efforts on ‘Full Court Press’ as cases spike
Missouri releases guidance for schools to safely reopen, no statewide health mandates at this time