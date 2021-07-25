KY3′s Frances Watson joins ‘Full Court Press’ to discuss Springfield’s COVID-19 situation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3′s Frances Watson joined Greta Van Susteren on this week’s episode of Full Court Press to discuss Springfield’s COVID-19 situation.

The segment tackles a variety of topics, including the spike in COVID-19 patients around the Springfield area, vaccine hesitancy and the response of local hospitals. Frances Watson also explains how hospitals are “overrun with cases of the Delta variant.”

Watch the full segment above. Full Court Press Airs on the Ozarks CW at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

KY3’s @FWatsonTVNews : Mo. hospitals ‘overrun with cases of the Delta variant’ https://t.co/Vu0gjkNXOi — Full Court Press (@FCPwithGreta) July 25, 2021

