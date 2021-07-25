Advertisement

KY3′s Frances Watson joins ‘Full Court Press’ to discuss Springfield’s COVID-19 situation

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3′s Frances Watson joined Greta Van Susteren on this week’s episode of Full Court Press to discuss Springfield’s COVID-19 situation.

The segment tackles a variety of topics, including the spike in COVID-19 patients around the Springfield area, vaccine hesitancy and the response of local hospitals. Frances Watson also explains how hospitals are “overrun with cases of the Delta variant.”

Watch the full segment above. Full Court Press Airs on the Ozarks CW at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued COVID-19 hotspot advisories...
Missouri DHSS issues COVID-19 hotspot advisories for five new counties, 22 total in July
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A group gathered Friday at Park Central Square for a protest in opposition of mandatory...
Protest held against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield, weeks after Mercy’s requirement announced
Three inmates escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center after reportedly attacking a...
3 inmates escape from McDonald County Jail after reported attack on detention officer

Latest News

Champion Athletes of the Ozarks is leading food and beverage services for athletes and other...
Organizations across the Ozarks volunteer during Price Cutter Charity Championship
Hot temps for Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated storms yet remaining hot
Springfield City Hall
Springfield to apply for $2 million dollar grant to address homelessness and housing services
CoxHealth CEO discusses COVID-19 response as first wave of ambulance strike teams come to Springfield