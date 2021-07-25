Advertisement

Lynch gets first win, Royals top Tigers 6-1 for sweep

Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch throws to a batter during the first inning of a...
Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch throws to a batter during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jorge Soler hit two home runs, Salvador Perez added a three-run blast and Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless innings for his first major league win to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers Sunday.

The Royals grabbed a 4-0 first-inning lead as Perez hit his team-leading 23rd home run and Soler followed with his 11th for the Royals, who have won fifth straight games.

It was the second straight game Perez has hit a three-run homer.

Soler hit his second home run of the day in the third inning, his fourth blast in five games.

Jarrod Dyson collected an RBI single in the seventh. The Royals finished the afternoon with eight hits and only two left on base in sweeping the three-game series.

After being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday morning, Lynch (1-2) gave up five hits and struck out four. He was the first Kansas City starter this season to toss eight innings.

Eric Haas tacked on the lone run for the Tigers off of Ervin Santana in the ninth. Jake Brentz came on and closed the door on Detroit.

Tarik Skubal (6-9) gave up five runs on five hits in five innings of work with four strikeouts. The longball punished Skubal, who entered the game with 19 allowed on the year.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: Kansas City optioned Tyler Zuber to Triple-A Omaha to correspond the move to recall Lynch.

UP NEXT

Matt Manning (2-3, 5.79 ERA) will open a three-game series in Minnesota for the Tigers.

Kansas City begins a four-game series against Chicago. Mike Minor (7-8, 5.45) will take the mound for the Royals.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued COVID-19 hotspot advisories...
Missouri DHSS issues COVID-19 hotspot advisories for five new counties, 22 total in July
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
Three inmates escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center after reportedly attacking a...
3 inmates escape from McDonald County Jail after reported attack on detention officer
A group gathered Friday at Park Central Square for a protest in opposition of mandatory...
Protest held against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield, weeks after Mercy’s requirement announced

Latest News

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
SEC takeover: Expansion would just mean more power, wealth
Fire damages home in south Springfield.
Four die from injuries after Springfield house fire Friday morning
A few more storms Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few more storms are possible Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood warning issued for several counties around the Ozarks