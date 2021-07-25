Advertisement

MSHP recovers illegal drugs, weapons from traffic stop in Miller County

A traffic stop Saturday in Miller County led Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers to a drug bust.(MSHP Troop F)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A traffic stop Saturday in Miller County led Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers to a drug bust.

Troopers initially pulled over a driver on U.S. Route 54 for a registration violation. While investigated, troopers conducted a probable cause search of the car.

Troopers recovered cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, scales and two guns in the investigation. A woman was sent to the Miller County Jail and faces pending charges, according to MSHP.

