MSHP recovers illegal drugs, weapons from traffic stop in Miller County
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A traffic stop Saturday in Miller County led Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers to a drug bust.
Troopers initially pulled over a driver on U.S. Route 54 for a registration violation. While investigated, troopers conducted a probable cause search of the car.
Troopers recovered cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, scales and two guns in the investigation. A woman was sent to the Miller County Jail and faces pending charges, according to MSHP.
