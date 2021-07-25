MSHP recovers illegal drugs, weapons from traffic stop in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A traffic stop Saturday in Miller County led Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers to a drug bust.

Troopers initially pulled over a driver on U.S. Route 54 for a registration violation. While investigated, troopers conducted a probable cause search of the car.

Troopers recovered cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, scales and two guns in the investigation. A woman was sent to the Miller County Jail and faces pending charges, according to MSHP.

State Troopers stopped a vehicle yesterday for a registration violation on US 54 in Miller County. A probable cause search of the car revealed cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, scales and two guns.https://t.co/FaphRSSTlb pic.twitter.com/7sT43Prihp — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) July 25, 2021

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.