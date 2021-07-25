Organizations across the Ozarks volunteer during Price Cutter Charity Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Price Cutter Charity Championship wrapped up Sunday. With the big weekend event, hundreds of volunteers were on and off the golf course the entire week to prepare.

Parking, food and beverage organizations across the Ozarks are among those that pitched in to help make it all possible. This included Champion Athletes of the Ozarks, which serves children and adults with disabilities living in the Ozarks area.

The organization leads the food and beverage services for athletes and other volunteers during the tournament. While director, Susan Miles said they love volunteering every year, she emphasized that it’s also vital for individuals in the organization.

Miles explained that part of champion athletes is teaching life skills, education, and everyday skills that their individuals need to be successful and more independent. Miles said in their specific volunteer roles they’re able to practice every bit of that.

“In the volunteer tent, we’re packaging, we’re counting for inventory,” said Miles. “We’re serving people, we’re making eye contact and talking to people we don’t know, which is a huge skill for us to work on. So the tournament is so important to our individuals for so many reasons.”

Josh Stone, was one of the volunteers with Champion Athletes of the Ozarks. He said he’s been a part of it for decades and looks forward to it every year.

“We’re here to help out and just know we’ll do anything we can,“ explained Stone. “Giving them their drinks and snacks, carrying things, loading things, and just helping out when I can.”

Miles said they volunteer for eight days, and it takes about 50-80 people to work the volunteer/athlete tent for the week. While it can be exhausting in the heat, Miles and Stone say they love every second of it.

“It’s incredible, not only the golf that they get to see, but to be part of their community to see what they can add back to their community. Because all of the volunteers here all of the sponsors, everyone is adding back to our community and making our community better,” explained Miles.

