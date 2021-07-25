Salem, Mo. police looking for man who ran from authorities

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who ran from law enforcement.

Police are looking for Ryan Lumsden, who ran away from officers at a Walmart in Salem. He was last seen running into a field south of Magnolia Street into Dent County.

Salem police are asking people around the area to keep their homes and doors locked while they search for Lumsden. He has hair red and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark green T-shirt, according to police.

If you happen to know his whereabouts, contact the Salem Police Department at 573-729-4242.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.