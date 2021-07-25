Advertisement

Salem, Mo. police looking for man who ran from authorities

Ryan Lumsden.
Ryan Lumsden.(Salem Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who ran from law enforcement.

Police are looking for Ryan Lumsden, who ran away from officers at a Walmart in Salem. He was last seen running into a field south of Magnolia Street into Dent County.

Salem police are asking people around the area to keep their homes and doors locked while they search for Lumsden. He has hair red and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark green T-shirt, according to police.

If you happen to know his whereabouts, contact the Salem Police Department at 573-729-4242.

