Springfield to apply for $2 million dollar grant to address homelessness and housing services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield plans to apply for $2 million of CARES act relief funding and a community development block grant.

The money would bring in more housing opportunities and resources as the community pushes for help.

“When we got word that this was open, we took advantage of the opportunity,” said Bob Jones the Springfield Grants Administrator.

Melissa Garand with the Ozarks Alliance To End Homelessness says they have been working hand-and-hand with the city to come up with effective ways to aid the homeless.

“This money is coming at a critical point because these COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and we will now be able to create a permanent solution,” said Garand.

In a 2020 survey, Springfield citizens identified homeless services, transitional housing and homeless shelters as top priorities among the public service categories as part of the public input process for the city’s five year consolidated plan.

“They had identified homeless shelters, homeless services, homeless youth, various things like that, that are a priority in the public service arena,” said Jones.

“It’s a critical function that needs to be addressed,” said Garand.

“These funds will hopefully allow us to fulfill the plans we have in place in this collaborative effort to help the homeless right now.”

If you want to weigh in your opinion, you have until Tuesday to submit your comments to the city before they submit the application. For more information, CLICK HERE.

