Three inmates escape from McDonald County Jail after reported attack of detention officer

Three inmates escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center after reportedly attacking a...
Three inmates escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center after reportedly attacking a detention officer Saturday afternoon.(McDonald County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Three inmates escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center after reportedly attacking a detention officer Saturday afternoon.

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, adding that all three suspects are considered dangerous.

Authorities are looking for the following suspects:

  • Shun’tavion Ladarrias Thomas, 23-year-old Black man last seen wearing white pants and a white shirt.
  • David Molina, 49-year-old Hispanic man last seen wearing orange and white stripe pants and a white shirt.
  • Carmelo Miguel Burgos, 27-year-old Hispanic man last seen wearing orange and white stripe pants and no shirt.

If you happen to see any of these three suspects, the sheriff’s office says you should not attempt to apprehend or confront them. Instead, call your nearest law enforcement agency or the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4319.

