Barry County Health Department temporarily closes as COVID-19 cases rise

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Barry County Health Department’s recent Facebook post says it all, the health department is closed until further notice due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

One Cassville woman said she is confused about the news to close the office and thinks it could negatively impact the community.

“They need to be clearer when they state something like that that’s a frightening thing we are closed, hello, why are you closed, have you all got COVID, what is going on,?” Jan Anthony said.

Anthony said she has felt many emotions about this news.

”I was first mainly mad then in shock and then I’m just surprised because we are in a pandemic, the health department is where I would send someone if they asked me where to go and get a shot and it is closed,” Anthony said.

It’s not just locals shocked about the decision. White Funeral Home office manager Mary Birchfield said they still haven’t been notified by the health department.

”I would think they would have called all the area funeral homes just to let us know what was going on just because we rely on them for all of our certified death certificates,” Mary Birchfield said.

That means families could be waiting two to three weeks longer for death certificates.

”Families wait on death certificates for things like life insurance claims if they’re going through probate, little things even such as turning off the electricity, phone, household utilities things like that so death certificates are very important for families,” Birchfield said.

She said the death certificate can also be used to pay for funeral expenses.

”We try to get that to them in a timely manner so when they’re closed it’s gonna be pretty difficult,” Birchfield said.

A request for an interview with the Barry County Health Department was denied.

