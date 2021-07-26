Advertisement

As bear sighting increase, the Missouri Department of Conservation offers tips to protect your land and livestock

Missouri Department of Conservation gives ways you can protect your land and livestock against...
Missouri Department of Conservation gives ways you can protect your land and livestock against bears.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In the past few weeks, bear sightings have become more common around southwest Missouri.

Francis Skalicky, media specialist with Missouri’s Department of Conservation, said bears are active this time of year, but don’t be alarmed if you see one.

“Bears are active at this time of year, particularly young males,” said Skalicky. “What’s happening with young males is they’re being kicked out of the family units. The mother has a new set of cubs. They’re on their own. They’re searching for new territories.”

Skalicky also said it’s important to keep your property safe while bears are on the prowl. This can be done by securing your open food containers and livestock.

“It’s looking for easy food,” said Skalicky. “That could be trash that’s in a trash can where the lid’s not secured. That could be pet food that’s in a pet dish, that outside leftover from last night’s feeding.”

And if your livestock or feeders are immovable, Skalicky said you can get creative to stop bears.

“A bear resistant dumpster is something that a bear can’t pop the lid off of. If it has the secured lid, and the trash cans are a big food source for wandering bears,” said Skalicky.

Conservation officials also suggests putting up trail cameras to monitor your land when you are not home to see if a bear is in the area. Or setting up electric fences to protect your livestock and home.

But, if you are home, the biggest factor to get rid of a bear is loud noise.

“No animal likes noise. They don’t like the loud noises that’ll get them to move on it scares them. So things you can do beyond like just verbal noises or clapping,” said Skalicky. “You can also fire a gun in the air if you’re in a situation where you can do that.”

If all else fails, call the Missouri Department of Conservation and they will take the bear off your property safely.

To report bear sightings and gain more information on bears, go to Missouri Department of Conservation’s website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued COVID-19 hotspot advisories...
Missouri DHSS issues COVID-19 hotspot advisories for five new counties, 22 total in July
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
Three inmates escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center after reportedly attacking a...
3 inmates escape from McDonald County Jail after reported attack on detention officer
A group gathered Friday at Park Central Square for a protest in opposition of mandatory...
Protest held against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield, weeks after Mercy’s requirement announced

Latest News

COVID-19 cases continue to climb to record numbers and hospitals are beginning to see more...
Monett man, 26, regrets not getting vaccinated after recent COVID-19 diagnosis
13-year -old Silas Stephens owns his own hot dog stand
West Plains teenager banking on his hot dog business
Springfield to apply for $2 million dollar grant to address homelessness and housing services
17-year-old Rileigh Hann has her own vendor truck
Kids find big rewards working at Farmers' Market