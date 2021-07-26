As bear sighting increase, the Missouri Department of Conservation offers tips to protect your land and livestock

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In the past few weeks, bear sightings have become more common around southwest Missouri.

Francis Skalicky, media specialist with Missouri’s Department of Conservation, said bears are active this time of year, but don’t be alarmed if you see one.

“Bears are active at this time of year, particularly young males,” said Skalicky. “What’s happening with young males is they’re being kicked out of the family units. The mother has a new set of cubs. They’re on their own. They’re searching for new territories.”

Skalicky also said it’s important to keep your property safe while bears are on the prowl. This can be done by securing your open food containers and livestock.

“It’s looking for easy food,” said Skalicky. “That could be trash that’s in a trash can where the lid’s not secured. That could be pet food that’s in a pet dish, that outside leftover from last night’s feeding.”

And if your livestock or feeders are immovable, Skalicky said you can get creative to stop bears.

“A bear resistant dumpster is something that a bear can’t pop the lid off of. If it has the secured lid, and the trash cans are a big food source for wandering bears,” said Skalicky.

Conservation officials also suggests putting up trail cameras to monitor your land when you are not home to see if a bear is in the area. Or setting up electric fences to protect your livestock and home.

But, if you are home, the biggest factor to get rid of a bear is loud noise.

“No animal likes noise. They don’t like the loud noises that’ll get them to move on it scares them. So things you can do beyond like just verbal noises or clapping,” said Skalicky. “You can also fire a gun in the air if you’re in a situation where you can do that.”

If all else fails, call the Missouri Department of Conservation and they will take the bear off your property safely.

To report bear sightings and gain more information on bears, go to Missouri Department of Conservation’s website.

