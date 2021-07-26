Advertisement

Bezos offers NASA billions for lunar mission contract

By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The race is on to get back to the moon.

Jeff Bezos is offering NASA up to $2 billion if his rocket company is given a contract for a second human landing system (HLS) to Earth’s nearest neighbor.

In April, the space agency awarded an HLS contract to SpaceX, the company owned by Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Bezos wants to provide a second option.

If granted, Bezos and Blue Origin would build another lunar lander to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since 1972.

In a proposal sent to NASA on Monday, the Amazon founder said he will waive any payments for the next two fiscal years – up to $2 billion.

“Unlike Apollo, our approach is designed to be sustainable and to grow into permanent, affordable lunar operations,” Bezos said in an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Blue Origin launched its first flight with people into space this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Fire damages home in south Springfield.
Four die from injuries after Springfield house fire Friday morning
Three inmates escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center after reportedly attacking a...
3 inmates escape from McDonald County Jail after reported attack on detention officer
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake shakes Bull Shoals Lake area for second time in nearly a week
Missouri releases guidance for schools to safely reopen, no statewide health mandates at this time

Latest News

Wildfire smoke out West is making its way east, impacting air quality.
Western wildfire smoke, heat dome may worsen air quality in East
NYC Mayor de Blasio requires all city employees to be vaccinated or get tested once a week for...
NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers
A private security guard gives directions to people looking to get vaccinated, as banners...
California to require proof of vaccination or weekly testing for state workers
Wildfire smoke out West is making its way east, impacting air quality.
Western wildfire smoke impacts air thousands of miles away