Advertisement

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized; tensions run high as hate crime charges considered

By KION staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) – The mayor of Santa Cruz spoke on Sunday to community leaders about the arrest of two suspects accused of defacing the city’s Black Lives Matter mural.

There was much debate about whether the act was a hate crime or just a case of vandalism.

Tensions ran high during the community meeting discussing the vandalism of the BLM mural painted on the street in front of Santa Cruz City Hall.

Investigators arrested 20-year-old Brandon Bochat and 19-year-old Hagan Warner with felony vandalism and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Both are accused of taking turns burning out and intentionally marking the mural.

Now, there are questions and arguments over whether the incident constitutes a hate crime.

“This wasn’t a simple act of vandalism, this was a terrorist act against a Black community,” said a community member during the public meeting Sunday.

“Personally, I’ve seen some worse stuff that’s never had a community meeting,” said another community member at the meeting.

For now, Santa Cruz police said they’re collecting evidence needed to make the case for a hate crime, and if the elements are met, they will seek the appropriate charges.

“Determining whether or not this was an attack on the organization or the individuals who comprise the organization will be an important piece,” Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills said. “We believe that taking a look at the media accounts of those people might boost it to that level.”

The mural took extensive damage, with the tire marks starting from the beginning to the end of the lettering. Police said there are grooves dug into the piece itself and damage to the road.

For community members, the defacing of the mural is symbolic.

“It definitely sends an emotional and damaging psychological message of, you know, there’s a segment of the community that doesn’t want you,” community activist Thairie Ritchie said.

“Our anger is righteous,” said another community member. “This is not about just some rubber on paint. This is about 600 years of continued, nonstop, onslaught genocide of Black and brown people the world over, and when situations happen like this, they trigger us, but trigger meaning, that this one small action leads to several series of events afterward that are harmful.”

So far, Santa Cruz police have not made the decision to charge the two suspects with a hate crime.

They continue their investigation to find other individuals who may have been involved in the vandalism.

They have not announced a deadline for completing their hate crime investigation.

Copyright 2021 KION via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Fire damages home in south Springfield.
Four die from injuries after Springfield house fire Friday morning
Three inmates escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center after reportedly attacking a...
3 inmates escape from McDonald County Jail after reported attack on detention officer
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake shakes Bull Shoals Lake area for second time in nearly a week
Missouri releases guidance for schools to safely reopen, no statewide health mandates at this time

Latest News

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq
Courtesy: CoxHealth
CoxHealth’s CEO reports 15 COVID-19 hospital deaths over the weekend
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson shows a chart on vaccination rates at a town hall meeting in...
New Arkansas COVID-19 cases top 2,000, 1st time in 5 months
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, signs on a bank of computers tell visitors that the...
‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas’ fight against a ransomware hack