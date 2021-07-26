Camden County sheriff discusses sales tax increase that appears on ballot

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Camden County sheriff asks voters to approve a 1/4 cent sales tax increase to fund things hiring more deputies and increasing their pay.

“Right now we plan on raising their pay about $42,000 a year, they’re currently making about $31,000 and change. We want to make sure that they get the pay,” said Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms.

One of the first things Sheriff Helms says he needs to do is hire more deputies.

“Right now, there’s not going to be a lot of surplus, it’s going to hiring at least 10 deputies,” said Sheriff Helms.

Camden County citizen Ike Skelton agrees deputies deserve raises, but he doesn’t like the idea of the sales tax.

“I want to preface what I have to say with that the fact that I and many of the folks in Camden County that oppose this particular ballot issue, do believe that our officers need were raised better or more money better raises more equipment, better equipment, and probably a few more officers on the street, but we don’t believe that this is the best way to do it,” said Skelton.

He takes issue with two words in the ballot language... “without limitations.”

“The county commission would have their hands tied and not be able to lower the budget of the sheriff’s department,” said Skelton.

Sheriff Helms does say everything he would spend the money on would need to be approved by the commissioner and the auditor.

”I can’t do anything outside my budget wants it set it set, and just let other people know, this money has to be budgeted.”

The election is on August 3.

