City of Mt. Vernon, Mo. conducts a study to improve waterways

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Mt. Vernon have been dealing with a flooding issue for several years.

After residents expressed concern over the natural waterways in town to the city council, members agreed to conduct a study to see what could be done to prevent future flooding.

Ricky Stillians has lived in Mt. Vernon since 2003. A natural waterway runs between his and his neighbor’s property, but as soon as it starts raining that natural waterway becomes a nuisance.

“When it comes through it flows through here and gets flowing pretty fast of course it floods the park over here and it floods around to the backyard and here on the north side,” said Stillians.

Once the rain comes in, the waterway rises so high it becomes concerning. The flooding has even caused irreparable damage to his shed in the backyard.

“I gotta watch the crawl space of course and make sure it doesn’t get in the crawlspace. I’ve had to pump it out several times,” said Stillians

The last time the city looked into improving the waterways was in 1990. And a few things have changed since then.

”We put a substation in which changes water flow and there have been some developments in that watershed,” said Mayor Jason Haymes.

The last time engineers presented a stormwater management plan to the city was in 1995 and was expected to cost more than $5 million. The city never adopted the plan and residents have continued to live with the flooding. The Mount Vernon City Council approved a new study be conducted to make improvements.

“If it’s a problem that we can address and provide somewhat of a solution to then we will weigh that and say okay, here’s what we can do and this should help it,” said Haymes.

The study will cost the city $7,000 to conduct. Once results are presented, city council members will decide how to move forward based on the recommendations from engineers. Mayor Haymes said any improvements made should be included in the city budget.

