Civil rights groups seek US probe of Kansas City police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights groups want a federal investigation of Kansas City, Missouri, police.

The Kansas City Star reports that The Urban Council on Monday asked the Justice Department to investigate.

Civil rights leaders say there’s a problem with police using excessive force and killing Black men. A Kansas City police spokesman says the department is already working with the Department of Justice to report possible civil rights violations or excessive force under a 2015 memorandum of understanding. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says she supports a federal investigation.

