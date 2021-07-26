CoxHealth’s CEO reports 15 COVID-19 hospital deaths over the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CEO of CoxHealth shared a dire warning about the spread of COVID-19 on Monday.

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards tweeted 15 patients died over the weekend from complications of the virus. Edwards says in all, 72 patients have died from COVID-19 in the hospital in the entire month of July. Of those patients, he says none were vaccinated.

The hospital is caring for 151 patients with the virus.

I am sad to report that we have lost 15 more lives to Covid from Friday - Sunday at CoxHealth. We have lost 72 so far in July. All unvaccinated.



A vaccine is the best life insurance policy you can have right now, and it’s free!



Schedule a vaccine-https://t.co/TP5hDQRO2v pic.twitter.com/oEYgc2Dyqh — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) July 26, 2021

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department developed an interactive map to find a COVID-19 vaccination spot near you. The map can be found at vaccine417.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.