CoxHealth’s CEO reports 15 COVID-19 hospital deaths over the weekend

Courtesy: CoxHealth
Courtesy: CoxHealth(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CEO of CoxHealth shared a dire warning about the spread of COVID-19 on Monday.

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards tweeted 15 patients died over the weekend from complications of the virus. Edwards says in all, 72 patients have died from COVID-19 in the hospital in the entire month of July. Of those patients, he says none were vaccinated.

The hospital is caring for 151 patients with the virus.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department developed an interactive map to find a COVID-19 vaccination spot near you. The map can be found at vaccine417.com.

