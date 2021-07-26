Crews respond to small kitchen fire at Steak ‘n Shake on South Glenstone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fire crews responded to a small kitchen fire Sunday evening at a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant on South Glenstone Avenue, putting out the fire within minutes.

No injuries were reported from the fire, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen, though it’s unknown what exactly caused it. All staff members and customers briefly evacuated the building, but no one was hurt.

Fire crews responded to the restaurant around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Crews put out the fire shortly after arrival. No criminal element is being investigated in the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.