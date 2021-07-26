Advertisement

Firefighters battled house fire near Republic, Mo. Monday

They responded to the home in the 3900 block of South Farm Road 93 around 1 p.m.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a house fire Monday afternoon near Republic.

They responded to the home in the 3900 block of South Farm Road 93 around 1 p.m. Firefighters used large tankers because of a lack of a fire hydrant.

Several fire departments responded.

