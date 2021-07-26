Advertisement

Kids reap great benefits from working at farmers’ market

By Toni Chritton Johnson
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Most of the kids who work at the Go Farm Farmer’s Market in West Plains work for their families. Others are entrepreneurs in their own right.

One ambitious teenager just bought a new iPhone by selling homemade hamburger buns.

“I used to just make them for my family but then I made them for the market,” said 15-year-old Matt Hickey. “Then Sgt. Dan tried them with his hamburgers and now he uses him for his hamburgers.” Sgt. Dan owns the “Redneck Cattle Company,” and operates a booth at the market.

Fifteen-year-old Sam Smolmik is working with her dad selling the mushrooms they grow in West Plains, along with other produce sourced from various farms in Missouri. “It’s nice to socialize,: said Smolmik. “And I think I get good experience helping with money and customer service.”

Boris Belinsky started out helping his grandparents last year. This year, the 14-year-old is on his own. “I am planning to buy myself a car,” said Belinskiy, “because I’m going to soon turn 15, getting my permit, and start driving.” He makes all of the cookies and other baked goods they sell in their booth.

Seventeen-year-old Rileigh Holman already has bought two cars. She started working with her grandfather when she was 10 years old. “Now, I’m 17 and I have my own truck and trailer,” said Holman. “So usually we go to separate markets.”

Holman travels to several towns in the Ozarks during the summer. “I’m here twice a week,’ she said. “We’re in Hollister, Branson, and two farmers’ markets in Springfield.”

Holman says not all kids her age have her level of work ethic. She credits her family for it. “I’ve gotten work ethic working with my grandpa ever since I could walk, she said. “I’ve been on the farm ever since I could walk.”

Holman said she wouldn’t want it any other way. “I like knowing that what I’ve worked for is mine. I pay for it so it’s nice being able to have something that’s just mine.”

