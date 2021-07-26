Mother, 3 children die from injuries in house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that killed a mother and her three children.

Fire investigators returned to the home in the 2300 block of South Lone Pine Monday.

Investigators have not released the names of the four victims. They included a 40-year-old woman, a 13-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl. A man inside the home escaped from the fire. Someone placed flowers in the front yard as a memorial.

Firefighters responded to the home around 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning. Crews arrived to find the home with heavy smoke and fire conditions. The landlord says the home had working smoke detectors. He says his tenants must change the batteries. He does not know if that was done regularly.

