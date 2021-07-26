Advertisement

Police say man, 74, exposed himself to children during Lebanon, Mo. YMCA day camp

Gordon Bruce Mitchell, 74, faces four counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under the...
Gordon Bruce Mitchell, 74, faces four counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a Camdenton man exposed himself to children multiple times at the YMCA in Lebanon.

Gordon Bruce Mitchell, 74, faces four counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15. A judge set bond at $25,000.

Investigators say Mitchell exposed his genitals to children attending a YMCA summer camp. They say the behavior happened on multiple occasions.

Officers arrested Mitchell Monday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Fire damages home in south Springfield.
Four die from injuries after Springfield house fire Friday morning
Three inmates escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center after reportedly attacking a...
3 inmates escape from McDonald County Jail after reported attack on detention officer
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake shakes Bull Shoals Lake area for second time in nearly a week
COVID-19 cases continue to climb to record numbers and hospitals are beginning to see more...
Monett man, 26, regrets not getting vaccinated after recent COVID-19 diagnosis

Latest News

Employees walk off the job at Springfield's Aviary Cafe.
Springfield’s Aviary Cafe workers walk out, asking for better wages
After residents expressed concern over the natural waterways in town to the city council,...
City of Mt. Vernon, Mo. conducts a study to improve waterways
Employees of Aviary Cafe in Springfield walk out for better wages
Witness describes scene of deadly house fire in Springfield
City of Mount Vernon, Mo. conducting flooding study