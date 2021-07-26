Police say man, 74, exposed himself to children during Lebanon, Mo. YMCA day camp

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a Camdenton man exposed himself to children multiple times at the YMCA in Lebanon.

Gordon Bruce Mitchell, 74, faces four counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15. A judge set bond at $25,000.

Investigators say Mitchell exposed his genitals to children attending a YMCA summer camp. They say the behavior happened on multiple occasions.

Officers arrested Mitchell Monday.

