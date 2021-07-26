Springfield businesswoman, philanthropist Carol Jones dies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) -- Carol Jones, long-time businesswoman and philanthropist, passed away July 22 at the age of 88.

Jones moved to Springfield in 1963 and earned her real estate license. She built the Jones and Company Realtors followed by Carol Jones Realtors, a company that eventually grew to seven offices, 425 agents, and billions in sales. She retired in 2008.

Jones was guided by her humble roots and desire to help people have better lives by realizing their potential.

“I became a friend of Carol’s back in 1973 when I just got out of college, and I started my career working for her at Jones & Company,” said Bryan Magers founder of Springfield-based Bryan Properties. “From that day on I had such a great relationship with her and watched her grow in her business. She dedicated her life to helping others and just loved talking with people and tried to make them a better person. She gave all her energy to help others.”

She contributed to the needs of many through the Carol Jones Recovery Center for Women, the Carol Jones Writing Center for Disadvantaged Women at Ozark Technical College, along with several scholarships at Missouri State University and being the Chairperson of the Salvation Army Tree of Lights for many years. Her lifetime of awards includes Springfieldian of the Year, Missourian of the Year, and being named the Realtor of the Year numerous times. She was appointed to the Federal Home Loan Bank Board by President Ronald Regan, serving for ten years, and several years of service on the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

“Carol was so practical and celebrated women every chance she got,” said Dr. Kelley Still Nichols, a former professor at Drury University who currently works as a trainer of financial literacy at The Great Game of Business with SRC CEO Jack Staak. “She gave her time, you could call her anytime and ask her to speak at a lunch meeting and she would do it.” Her favorite quote also sums up her approach to life: “Dream no little dream, for they have no magic in them.” “Carol Jones is the reason why there are many successful businesswomen in Springfield,” said Rebecca J. Martin, also a realtor. “When I look at my peers, the reason we’ve been able to succeed and dream big is because of the path Carol set forth.”

She spent the last few years of her life in St. Louis.

