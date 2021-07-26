Springfield Fire Department seeks approval from council on apprenticeship program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A Missouri Department of Labor apprenticeship program could help the Springfield Fire Department grow. Chief David Pennington said he’s seeking approval from Springfield City Council.

This would enter the department into a federally recognized trades and labor program. Pennington said it will enhance opportunities for the city of Springfield and surrounding departments that are a part of their regional training. The program could help with recruitment, retention, policy guidance and consistency.

Pennington said it will benefit students going through their fire academy because they’ll have the national apprenticeship program tied to their training.

”You’re coming out graduating the fire academy with numerous certifications and licensure as an EMT,” said Pennington. “You’ve also graduate as a known commodity in a department of labor registered program. Any department or any area that would recognize the apprenticeship program, you are a known commodity to them.”

Pennington hopes if council approves the program, it will help with future recruiting projects.

”It is certainly is going to lay the foundation for some other projects and programs that we’re working on in terms of employee recruitment, diversity recruitment, in working with our regional fire service partners for staffing for the department,” said Pennington.

The program would come at no cost to the city.

City council will hear the first reading Monday night.

For more information on the apprenticeship program you can find that here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.