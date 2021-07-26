Advertisement

West Plains teenager opens his own hot dog business

By Toni Chritton Johnson
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Visit any area farmers’ market, and you’ll see lots of kids helping peddle their family’s wares. But it’s not often you’ll find one running his own business.

“I’ve always enjoyed being an entrepreneur and stuff,” said 13-year-old Silas Stephens, “and making a little extra money and a hot dog stand sounded like a great way to do it.”

But why hot dogs?

“Well, there’s already a hamburger place here at the farmers’ market,” he said, adding, “so be sure to stop by Sgt. Dan’s. And also, hot dogs have a very good profit margin, so I can make plenty of money.”

Stephens got serious about opening a business after his parents gave him Dave Ramsey’s “Teenage Entrepreneur Workshop” for Christmas.

“I really like being out here and being with customers and stuff,” said the energetic barely-teen. “Just the satisfaction you get from owning a business and making your own money.”

One of his keys to success is always using high-quality ingredients, like all-beef hotdogs. “We try to buy the nicest stuff” said Stephens. “We don’t go with off-brand buns because they always fall apart. So, name-brand, pretty much everything.”

Of course, he said you also need a good staff. His consists of his mom, dad, and two younger sisters. His parents work for hot dogs.

“I pay my sisters in tips and if they’re hungry they can get a dog,” he said.

Silas already has plans to expand. “I’d like to buy a professional-grade hot-dog stand that I could just push around, and eventually go to the West Plains Square or something.”

Stephens said the cart will cost about $2200. He hopes to make that much before the end of the season. First, he had to pay off the loan his parents gave him.

“I got a small loan from them,” said Stephens. “So, I actually haven’t made any profit yet, but today I might be able to make about $20 in profit, and then the next day I’ll really start moving into making money.”

Most business owners would be very happy to start turning a profit--on their second day in business.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued COVID-19 hotspot advisories...
Missouri DHSS issues COVID-19 hotspot advisories for five new counties, 22 total in July
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
Three inmates escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center after reportedly attacking a...
3 inmates escape from McDonald County Jail after reported attack on detention officer
A group gathered Friday at Park Central Square for a protest in opposition of mandatory...
Protest held against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield, weeks after Mercy’s requirement announced

Latest News

COVID-19 cases continue to climb to record numbers and hospitals are beginning to see more...
Monett man, 26, regrets not getting vaccinated after recent COVID-19 diagnosis
13-year -old Silas Stephens owns his own hot dog stand
West Plains teenager banking on his hot dog business
Missouri Department of Conservation gives ways you can protect your land and livestock against...
As bear sighting increase, the Missouri Department of Conservation offers tips to protect your land and livestock
Springfield to apply for $2 million dollar grant to address homelessness and housing services