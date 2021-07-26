West Plains teenager opens his own hot dog business

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Visit any area farmers’ market, and you’ll see lots of kids helping peddle their family’s wares. But it’s not often you’ll find one running his own business.

“I’ve always enjoyed being an entrepreneur and stuff,” said 13-year-old Silas Stephens, “and making a little extra money and a hot dog stand sounded like a great way to do it.”

But why hot dogs?

“Well, there’s already a hamburger place here at the farmers’ market,” he said, adding, “so be sure to stop by Sgt. Dan’s. And also, hot dogs have a very good profit margin, so I can make plenty of money.”

Stephens got serious about opening a business after his parents gave him Dave Ramsey’s “Teenage Entrepreneur Workshop” for Christmas.

“I really like being out here and being with customers and stuff,” said the energetic barely-teen. “Just the satisfaction you get from owning a business and making your own money.”

One of his keys to success is always using high-quality ingredients, like all-beef hotdogs. “We try to buy the nicest stuff” said Stephens. “We don’t go with off-brand buns because they always fall apart. So, name-brand, pretty much everything.”

Of course, he said you also need a good staff. His consists of his mom, dad, and two younger sisters. His parents work for hot dogs.

“I pay my sisters in tips and if they’re hungry they can get a dog,” he said.

Silas already has plans to expand. “I’d like to buy a professional-grade hot-dog stand that I could just push around, and eventually go to the West Plains Square or something.”

Stephens said the cart will cost about $2200. He hopes to make that much before the end of the season. First, he had to pay off the loan his parents gave him.

“I got a small loan from them,” said Stephens. “So, I actually haven’t made any profit yet, but today I might be able to make about $20 in profit, and then the next day I’ll really start moving into making money.”

Most business owners would be very happy to start turning a profit--on their second day in business.

