3 escapees from the McDonald County Jail captured in Noel, Mo.

Three inmates who escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center have been captured
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NOEL, Mo. (KY3) -The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office says three men who escaped from their jail over the weekend were captured late Monday night.

The sheriff’s office says Shun’tavion Ladarrias Thomas, 23, David Molina, 49 and Carmelo Miguel Burgos, 27 were able to escape after they attacked a detention officer Saturday afternoon.

The three men were found in Noel just before midnight.

The detention officer is recovering from minor injuries.

