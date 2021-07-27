Branson area health leaders warn the community about COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Health leaders worry about the amount of vaccine misinformation keeping many from getting the shot.

In an effort to create more understanding, Branson tourists shared their concerns with the vaccine and gave Infection prevention specialists at CoxHealth and Mercy a chance to answer some of their questions.

“The main question is the vaccines have not been out a long time so everybody’s worried about the after effects,” Branson visitor, Jorge Ortega said.

Mercy Hospital Infection Prevention Specialist Christy Bos said there has been lots of research on the vaccine and its potential side effects.

”Based on the science and the data and the numbers that we’re seeing we’ve given the vaccines to millions and millions of people and the percentage of side effects is very very small,” Christy Bos said.

”We can say with fairly good confidence that once you get past that six-week mark you’re not going to have have long term effects,” CoxHealth Infection Prevention Specialist Neal Dewoody said.

Branson visitor Angela Frutchey said when the vaccine came out she was very skeptical of it.

”As far as this specific vaccine what concerns me is that it is going to create asymptomatic carriers so we know all it does is lower symptoms it doesn’t prevent infection or transmission,” Frutchey said.

Bos said the vaccine does prevent infection.

”That’s what a vaccine is supposed to do, it is possible there is a small chance that if you are vaccinated you can have what we call a breakthrough infection” Bos said.

She said if that happens the cases are much more mild and you are less likely to be hospitalized.

Another Branson visitor worried the vaccine could effect fertility. Dewoody said OBGYNs do recommend the vaccine to their patients.

”Pregnant or otherwise because there is no reason to think it causes effects on fertility no,” Dewoody said.

Specialist said just because you are young and healthy doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get vaccinated either.

”Even though you are healthy does not mean COVID won’t impact you in a tough way we have had many younger people in their twenties and thirties becoming extremely ill and they don’t have any underlying health conditions,” said Bos.

Both specialists say it is also not possible for the vaccine to have a chip in it.

”That is all people reporting false information,” Bos said.

KY3′s Fact Finders has done several stories about the COVID-19 vaccine.

DNA HARM? https://www.ky3.com/2021/07/22/fact-finders-do-covid-19-vaccines-harm-your-dna/

EMPLOYER RIGHTS? https://www.ky3.com/2021/05/27/fact-finders-employee-vs-employer-rights-on-covid-19-vaccination-cards/

VACCINES MAGNETIC? https://www.ky3.com/2021/06/24/fact-finders-are-covid-19-vaccines-magnetic/

DNA VS. MRNA: https://www.ky3.com/video/2021/07/22/fact-finders-dna-vs-mrna-vaccines/

VACCINE CARDS: https://www.ky3.com/2021/05/20/fact-finder-can-a-business-request-a-look-at-your-covid-19-vaccination-card/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.