CDC announcement on updated mask guidelines expected soon

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - Top U.S. health officials could announce a decision on updated face mask guidelines for COVID-19 as soon as Tuesday.

The debate has continued on whether to issue new guidance on masks, as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus becomes more of a threat.

Health officials gathered Sunday to go over new data and evidence.

Two months ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance, saying people who are fully vaccinated could go without masks inside in many situations.

That call was made before the delta variant fueled new outbreaks across the country.

