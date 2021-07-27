Firefighters release names of mother, 3 children killed in house fire in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fire investigators released the names of a mother and her three children killed in a house fire in south Springfield.

Marlena Young, 40, Nevaeah Young, 13, Raphael (Rayden) Young, III, 11, and Samantha Young, 6, died in the fire on July 23. All four died at a Springfield hospital. A man inside the home escaped without serious injuries.

Investigators do not know a cause of what started the fire in the home on South Lone Pine. Firefighters arrived to heavy fire and smoke. The fire remains under investigation by the Bureau of Fire Prevention.

