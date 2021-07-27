Franklin Graham announces “God Loves You’ tour stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Evangelist Franklin Graham announced he will appear in Springfield this fall.

Graham will appear at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds at on September 23. The “God Loves You” tour will stop throughout cities on the historic Route 66. The program begins at 7 p.m.

The program will feature live music from the Newsboys and other musicians, as well as a message of hope from Franklin Graham.

To learn more about the event, visit https://godlovesyoutour.com/.

