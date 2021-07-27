Judge finds Springfield man guilty of killing girlfriend, unborn child

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ruled a Springfield man guilty of all counts in the death of his pregnant girlfriend.

Derik Osborn faced two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree domestic assault for the death of Valerie Williams and their unborn child in 2017. Judge Calvin Holden will sentence him on October 8. The judge ordered his bond revoked.

Osborn told police that Williams fell backward onto a carpeted living room floor when he took away mace in her hand, hitting her head. Prosecutors argued Osborn caused her death by slamming her against something.

The state pointed to the history of Osborn’s reported violence against Williams. Prosecutors highlighted an incident in Springfield in October 2016, an incident in Branson just three weeks before her death and shortly before her death Osborn admitted to pushing her out of his car and locking her out of their apartment. The state pointed out the inconsistency with mace found in the bathroom and Osborn’s story everything happened in the living room.

The defense argued in the Branson incident, Williams wasn’t sure if she was pushed or tripped, trying to cast doubt about whether Osborn was violent with her. And they said in the Springfield incident that her injuries were not consistent with her statements. The defense questioned her credibility, as a woman using meth while pregnant.

All doctors agreed that Williams’ brain injuries were caused by head trauma, but the state and the defense disagreed on how it could have happened.

